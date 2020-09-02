  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/02 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 25 12 .676 _ _ 8-2 L-1 12-5 13-7
New York 20 14 .588 _ 4-6 W-1 13-6 7-8
Toronto 18 16 .529 2 5-5 L-2 8-7 10-9
Baltimore 16 19 .457 8 4-6 W-2 7-11 9-8
Boston 12 24 .333 12½ 9 4-6 L-2 6-13 6-11
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 22 14 .611 _ _ 7-3 L-1 11-9 11-5
Cleveland 22 14 .611 _ _ 6-4 W-1 9-7 13-7
Minnesota 21 16 .568 ½ 4-6 W-1 13-4 8-12
Detroit 17 16 .515 8-2 W-6 9-10 8-6
Kansas City 14 22 .389 8 7 3-7 L-1 7-8 7-14
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 19 15 .559 3 1 5-5 L-1 14-6 5-9
Seattle 15 22 .405 7-3 W-2 7-8 8-14
Texas 13 21 .382 9 7 3-7 W-1 9-10 4-11
Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11 9 4-6 L-2 7-11 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 21 14 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-3 12-4 9-10
Miami 16 15 .516 3 _ 5-5 W-2 6-8 10-7
Philadelphia 16 15 .516 3 _ 7-3 W-2 11-9 5-6
New York 15 21 .417 3-7 L-5 7-10 8-11
Washington 12 21 .364 8 5 2-8 L-4 4-12 8-9
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 21 14 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-2 10-8 11-6
St. Louis 14 13 .519 3 _ 5-5 W-3 8-9 6-4
Milwaukee 16 19 .457 5 2 5-5 L-1 7-10 9-9
Cincinnati 15 21 .417 4-6 L-3 7-11 8-10
Pittsburgh 10 23 .303 10 7 4-6 L-2 5-10 5-13
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 27 10 .730 _ _ 8-2 W-3 12-5 15-5
San Diego 22 15 .595 5 _ 7-3 W-2 12-6 10-9
San Francisco 18 19 .486 9 1 7-3 W-3 9-8 9-11
Colorado 17 19 .472 4-6 L-3 8-12 9-7
Arizona 14 22 .389 12½ 1-9 L-3 9-9 5-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-2), ppd.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 0

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.