|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|25
|12
|.676
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|12-5
|13-7
|New York
|20
|14
|.588
|3½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|13-6
|7-8
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|5½
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|8-7
|10-9
|Baltimore
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-11
|9-8
|Boston
|12
|24
|.333
|12½
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|6-13
|6-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|11-9
|11-5
|Cleveland
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-7
|13-7
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|.568
|1½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|13-4
|8-12
|Detroit
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|2½
|8-2
|W-6
|9-10
|8-6
|Kansas City
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|7-8
|7-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|14-6
|5-9
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|7-8
|8-14
|Texas
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|9-10
|4-11
|Los Angeles
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|7-11
|5-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-4
|9-10
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|6-8
|10-7
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|11-9
|5-6
|New York
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
|3½
|3-7
|L-5
|7-10
|8-11
|Washington
|12
|21
|.364
|8
|5
|2-8
|L-4
|4-12
|8-9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|10-8
|11-6
|St. Louis
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|8-9
|6-4
|Milwaukee
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|7-10
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|21
|.417
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-11
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|10
|23
|.303
|10
|7
|4-6
|L-2
|5-10
|5-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|27
|10
|.730
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|12-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|22
|15
|.595
|5
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-6
|10-9
|San Francisco
|18
|19
|.486
|9
|1
|7-3
|W-3
|9-8
|9-11
|Colorado
|17
|19
|.472
|9½
|1½
|4-6
|L-3
|8-12
|9-7
|Arizona
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
|4½
|1-9
|L-3
|9-9
|5-13
Miami 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-2), ppd.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.