  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/02 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 6 .647
Connecticut 8 9 .471 3
Indiana 5 12 .294 6
Washington 4 11 .267 6
Atlanta 4 13 .235 7
New York 2 14 .125
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 13 3 .813
x-Las Vegas 12 4 .750 1
x-Los Angeles 12 4 .750 1
x-Minnesota 11 5 .688 2
Phoenix 10 7 .588
Dallas 6 10 .375 7

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 70, New York 65

Atlanta 102, Indiana 90

Phoenix 92, Las Vegas 85

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.