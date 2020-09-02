American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|25
|12
|.676
|_
|New York
|20
|14
|.588
|3½
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|5½
|Baltimore
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Boston
|12
|24
|.333
|12½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Cleveland
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|.568
|1½
|Detroit
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Kansas City
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Texas
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|24
|.333
|11
___
Miami 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-2), ppd.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.