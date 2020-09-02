  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/02 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 25 12 .676 _
New York 20 14 .588
Toronto 18 16 .529
Baltimore 16 19 .457 8
Boston 12 24 .333 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611 _
Cleveland 22 14 .611 _
Minnesota 21 16 .568
Detroit 17 16 .515
Kansas City 14 22 .389 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 _
Houston 19 15 .559 3
Seattle 15 22 .405
Texas 13 21 .382 9
Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11

___

Tuesday's Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-2), ppd.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.