3 Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, PSG's Neymar lies on the ground during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Ge... FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, PSG's Neymar lies on the ground during the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Paying for the world’s most expensive strikers cost Paris Saint-Germain 402 million euros, but Neymar and Kylian Mbappé failed to score a single goal during the Final Eight. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Pool, File)

PSG's Neymar leaves after his team lost the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Li... PSG's Neymar leaves after his team lost the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.(Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

PSG's Neymar stands on the pitch disappointed after losing the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at th... PSG's Neymar stands on the pitch disappointed after losing the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (David Ramos/Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French club said Wednesday.

PSG did not name the players but sports daily L’Équipe reported that Neymar is among the positive cases.

PSG has not played since losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last month. It will start its French league campaign on Sept. 10.

After their loss to Bayern, several PSG players took a few days off in Ibiza. L’Équipe identified the players who tested positive as Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, noting that they were part of the trip to the Spanish island.

The club said in a statement that the three players are now “subject to the appropriate health protocol" and that the rest of the squad and coaching staff “will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports