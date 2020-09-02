Exploring Taipei’s Elephant Mountain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Elephant Mountain (Xiangshan, 象山), known for its breathtaking views that overlook Taipei City, is the best place for taking photos of Taiwan’s capital.

One particular shot, taken from a trailside rest stop, has been circulating social media for years. The picture, which places Taipei 101 front and center, often turns up on tourists’ Instagram accounts.

Although the hike itself is not as rigorous as some of the tougher trails scattered across Taipei — Elephant Mountain is a breeze regardless of experience level — the climb is remarkably steep. Beginning only a short distance from the Xiangshan MRT, the trail up to the signature boulders takes only 20 minutes.

Along the steady climb up the stone stairs, the majestic Taipei 101 can be seen through the lush canopy, hinting at a magnificent view at the top.



Taipei 101 seen from teeming forest. (Taiwan News, Saloni Meghnani photo)

Hikers can relish having crossed the hardest part once they arrive at the six main boulders. These large rocks, which form the main rest area on the mountain, are an ideal location for a perfect photograph.

Most people line up to take pictures on the main boulder. Others settle for the less optimal rocks, preferring to just absorb the view.

As dusk arrives, the sky transitions through an array of striking colors, which creates a dazzling landscape. Unbending Taipei 101 complements Xinyi’s jagged skyline, adding contrast to the backdrop.

Taipei looks glorious from the vantage of these rocks. At sunset, the city is painted in gold, and buildings shimmer and shine as the last rays of the sun gleam.

Hikers should take a moment to witness this magical sunset in all its stunning hues. Then, as evening stretches on, stay and watch the lights of Taipei gradually come alive.