Pope prays for Lebanon during 1st public audience in months

Pope Francis, center, sits during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Dam... Pope Francis, center, sits during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Vatican security checks the temperature of a woman for possible COVID-19 symptoms as she arrives to attend Pope Francis' first general audience with f... Vatican security checks the temperature of a woman for possible COVID-19 symptoms as she arrives to attend Pope Francis' first general audience with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A Vatican Swiss guard wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as faithful arrive to attend Pope Francis' general audience, the first with ... A Vatican Swiss guard wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as faithful arrive to attend Pope Francis' general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis, center, delivers his blessing during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke ou... Pope Francis, center, delivers his blessing during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard forat the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis is hugged by Lebanese priest Georges Breidi, right, as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, duri... Pope Francis is hugged by Lebanese priest Georges Breidi, right, as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the pontiff's general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis is hugged by Lebanese priest Georges Breidi as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the p... Pope Francis is hugged by Lebanese priest Georges Breidi as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the pontiff's general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis speaks to Lebanese priest Georges Breidi, right, as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during ... Pope Francis speaks to Lebanese priest Georges Breidi, right, as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the pontiff's general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis and Lebanese priest Georges Breidi, right, hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the pontiff's ... Pope Francis and Lebanese priest Georges Breidi, right, hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the pontiff's general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Faithful are sit distanced from each other as they listen to Pope Francis, white figure sitting at center right, during his general audience, the firs... Faithful are sit distanced from each other as they listen to Pope Francis, white figure sitting at center right, during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis arrives for his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso court... Pope Francis arrives for his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis speaks to faithful wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he arrives for his general audience, the first with faithful s... Pope Francis speaks to faithful wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he arrives for his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Faithful sit distanced from each other and wear face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Pope Francis' general audience, the first with fait... Faithful sit distanced from each other and wear face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Pope Francis' general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis is flanked by Lebanese priest Georges Breidi as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the ... Pope Francis is flanked by Lebanese priest Georges Breidi as they hold a Lebanese flag in remembrance of last month's explosion in Beirut, during the pontiff's general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Faithful listen to Pope Francis, white figure sitting at center right, during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the co... Faithful listen to Pope Francis, white figure sitting at center right, during his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, at the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

People wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his first general audience with faithful since Feb... People wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his first general audience with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis described solidarity as the way out of the coronavirus pandemic crisis as he held his first public audience in nearly six months Wednesday after a pause brought on by Italy's outbreak.

“The current pandemic has highlighted our interdependence. We are all linked to each other, for better or for worse,” Francis said, after greeting about 500 Roman Catholic faithful who attended the audience in the Vatican’s San Damaso courtyard.

“To come out of this crisis better than before, we have to do so together, all of us, in solidarity,” he added.

Under strict safety rules, participants maintained social distance as they sat in the courtyard and were all required to wear masks. The Pope didn’t wear one as he met the crowd, but kept a safety distance from the faithful, who were cheering and waving at him.

“If the pope were a thaumaturge, I would ask him to end the pandemic, but unfortunately he doesn’t have this power,” Inigo Sanchez, one of the attendees, said. “So I just ask for closeness.”

Before the event, Francis greeted a priest from Lebanon, kissing a Lebanese flag the priest had brought with him to Vatican City. The pope also prayed for a few moments for the country, which is struggling to cope with political and economic instability.

During the audience, Francis also called for a day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon on Sept. 4, a month after the devastating explosion in Beirut that killed at least 190 people, injured more than 6,000 and caused major damage.

“One month after the tragedy that struck the city of Beirut, my thoughts are still with dear Lebanon and its particularly troubled population,” the pope said.

The general audience was the fist public one for Francis since the coronavirus hit Italy hard in early March. Amid a nationwide lockdown, the Vatican suspended all public events and audiences to comply with health and safety requirements.

Since then, Pope Francis had live-streamed his weekly events from the Vatican’s apostolic palace, making only brief appearances at the window overlooking St. Peter’s Square on Sundays.

The San Damaso courtyard, where the Vatican typically hosts heads of state during official visits, was chosen for Wednesday's audience to keep the crowds smaller.