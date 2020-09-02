Taiwan major general charged in corruption scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A major general and three associates were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 2) for forging a fire extinguishing project for armored vehicles, allowing them to pocket NT$30 million (US$1.02 million) in bonuses.

Major General Chu Chien-chun (朱建群) managed the military’s 202nd Arsenal in 2015 when he was entrusted with running the development of an automatic fire extinguishing system for the Clouded Leopard armored vehicle, CNA reported.

When he realized the project would not reach the threshold necessary to trigger bonuses, he ordered three other officers to forge documents presenting unfinished systems as completed, according to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

A whistleblower reportedly told the authorities about the scheme, with an investigation showing that Chu had been the mastermind behind the forgery.

All four officers had been relieved of their current duties due to the indictments, cable station TVBS reported Wednesday evening. Chu was serving as the director of the Production and Manufacturing Center under the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau.