Pirlo to debut as Juventus coach against Sampdoria

MILAN (AP) — Andrea Pirlo will make his debut as Juventus coach at home against Sampdoria the weekend of Sept. 19-20, followed by challenging matches against Roma and Napoli.

Also in the Serie A 2020-21 schedule issued Wednesday is the Milan derby in the fourth round.

Pirlo, the former standout midfielder who has never coached before, was recently hired by Juventus to replace the fired Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus is seeking a record-extending 10th straight Serie A title.

Champions League quarterfinalist Atalanta and Europa League finalist Inter Milan each will have their opening matches postponed after finishing last season later than the other clubs.

Atalanta was drawn to visit Lazio in the opening round while Inter was selected to visit newly promoted Benevento, the 2019-20 Serie B champion coached by Filippo Inzaghi.

The government has not given approval for fans to return to Italian stadiums yet.

