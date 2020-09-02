  1. Home
Rainfall forecast across Taiwan for Thursday, Friday

Heavy rainfall also likely to occur throughout country

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/02

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rainfall is forecast for Thursday and Friday across Taiwan, CNA reported, citing the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

CWB forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA that owing to a low-pressure system, showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Taiwan on Thursday, with more rainfall during the daytime than the nighttime.

The western and northeastern parts of the country are expected to see occasional showers or thunderstorms, while afternoon thunderstorms are expected for Hualien and Taitung counties. Heavy rainfall is also likely across Taiwan.

Chang predicted that the weather pattern will last through Friday.
