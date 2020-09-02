Turkey criticizes US decision to lift Cyprus arms embargo

Turkey's President Recep Erdogan speaks during a meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Erdogan has threatened Greece with military actio... Turkey's President Recep Erdogan speaks during a meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Erdogan has threatened Greece with military action and described Turkey's activities in the eastern Mediterranean as the " pursuit of (its) rights and justice " and denounced what he said were Greek efforts to " imprison " Turkey to a small region surrounding its coast. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has called on the United States to reconsider a decision to partially lift a 33-year-old arms embargo against Cyprus, saying the move disrupts “equality and balance” between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities on the ethnically divided island nation.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Ankara would continue to take steps to guarantee the security and welfare of the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state and of the Turkish Cypriot people “against such positions that increase the risk of confrontation in the region."

Oktay said Wednesday that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot state are "aware of the games that are being played against them.”

The arms embargo, which was imposed in 1987, was designed to prevent an arms race that would hinder U.N.-facilitated reunification efforts.

The embargo was directed against the southern, Greek Cypriot part of the island where the internationally recognized government is seated.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north and maintains more than 35,000 troops there.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. decision harms efforts to reunify Cyprus, “poisons” regional stability and goes against the “spirit of alliance” between the U.S. and Turkey.

Turkish Cypriot officials called the decision “mistaken" and that it weighs against Turkish Cypriots while helping to encourage Greek Cypriot “intransigence."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in a telephone call late Tuesday that the U.S. was partially lifting the arms embargo against Cyprus for one year — with the option of renewal — to enable the island nation to procure non-lethal equipment.

Cyprus’ government spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, told The Associated Press that this is less about bolstering the country militarily than underscoring the significant role that Washington attributes to Cyprus in helping to strengthen regional security and stability.

Koushos said Pompeo also noted the need for dialogue based on the rule of law as an essential element to creating conditions of stability.

The move came at a time of heightened tensions between Turkey and its eastern Mediterranean neighbors, Greece and Cyprus, over the offshore energy explorations rights in the region. Warships from the two NATO allies have been shadowing each other in recent weeks as Turkish survey vessels and drill ships continue to prospect for hydrocarbons in waters where Greece and Cyprus claim exclusive economic rights.

The U.S.'s ambassador to Cyprus, Judith Garber, said the lifting of the embargo strengthens the U.S.-Cyprus security partnership while boosting regional security. She said Washington informed Turkey of the embargo lifting late Tuesday and urged that “there not be an over-reaction to this decision.”

“This decision is not about Turkey, this decision is about greater security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean and to counter malign actors in the region," Garber told reporters on Wednesday.

Garber said the aim of the embargo lifting is to make Cyprus a “more capable partner” in dealing with challenges like terrorism, weapons trafficking and maritime security without having to sell the the country lethal weapons.

The ambassador said Washington waived a requirement that Cyprus ceases to offer refueling and other port services to Russian warships, but that it would continue to “encourage" Cypriot government authorities to deny those services.

“We believe that Russia is playing a very destabilizing role in the region, especially in Syria,” said Garber.