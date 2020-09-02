No political trade-off for opening markets to US pork: Taiwan president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Sept. 2) denied the allegation that opening Taiwan to U.S. pork containing ractopamine is a political trade-off, saying that the policy was made based on economic benefit and strategy, according to the BCC .

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recently announced that the country will set an allowable level of ractopamine (10ppb) for imported pork and open its market to U.S. pork and beef from animals over 30 months old, setting off a political firestorm in the country and eliciting the trade-off criticism.

In response, Tsai denied the trade-off theory, saying that the administration hopes to demonstrate to the international community with her decision that the government has the resolution and ability to tackle tough issues, per the BBC.

With regard to the announcement by the U.S. government that it will open trade talks with Taiwan, the president said that she welcomes the decision, adding that the timing of the talks and other arrangements will be announced as soon as they are determined.

The U.S. is Taiwan’s most important trading partner, she emphasized, adding that she hopes to solidify the Taiwan-U.S. relationship with talks on expanding fields of bilateral cooperation, including the high-tech product supply chain, infrastructure, energy, and intellectual property.