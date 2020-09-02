4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan

(CWB map of today's quake near Taitung, Taiwan) (CWB map of today's quake near Taitung, Taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan at 4:44 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 5.5 kilometers east of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 34.5 kilometers, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung County and a 2 in Hualien County and Kaohsiung City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Pingtung County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.