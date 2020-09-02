  1. Home
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/02 17:01
(CWB map of today's quake near Taitung, Taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rocked southeastern Taiwan at 4:44 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 5.5 kilometers east of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 34.5 kilometers, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Taitung County and a 2 in Hualien County and Kaohsiung City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Pingtung County, Nantou County, Tainan City, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

