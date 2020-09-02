  1. Home
Taiwan health ministry denies telling hospitals to defend import of U.S. pork

State-run hospitals can give professional opinions about ractopamine issue: Health minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/02 16:32
Checking pigs in Tainan for ractopamine 

Checking pigs in Tainan for ractopamine  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on Wednesday (Sept. 2) denied having instructed state-run hospitals to issue frequent comments about ractopamine after the government decided to end a ban on the import of pork from the United States starting next Jan. 1.

The government’s decision to allow the import of pork and more beef containing residues of the leanness-enhancing additive has been met with public doubts, though it will help Taiwan reach a Free Trade Agreement with the U.S.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) denied his ministry had exerted any pressure on hospitals under its supervision, UDN reported. As government institutions, the hospitals should communicate with the public from a professional standpoint, he said.

Chen confirmed that the ministry had asked them to share their views about the health and nutritional aspects of the pork and beef issue. Critics have accused the government of sacrificing public health for political and trade benefits, but the Presidential Office said international standards already allow certain levels of ractopamine residues.
