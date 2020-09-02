  1. Home
  2. Business

US-Taiwan Business Council urges Washington to sign BTA

Taiwan eases restrictions on US meat imports in hope of deepening bilateral trade partnership

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/02 16:46
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) met with U.S.-Taiwan Business Council Chairman Michael Splinter last year. 

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) met with U.S.-Taiwan Business Council Chairman Michael Splinter last year.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lotta Danielsson, vice president of the non-profit U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, is urging Washington to sign a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with Taipei after Taiwan announced its decision to remove age restrictions on U.S. pork and beef imports.

In an opinion piece published by Nikkei Asian Review on Tuesday (Sept. 1), Danielsson pointed out that the Taiwanese government has removed the main barriers to closer trade links with the U.S. despite backlash from opposition politicians and local farmers. She said the move signifies Taiwan's readiness to establish high-standard trade agreements with the U.S. and that Washington should capitalize on the opportunity to deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Danielsson stressed that there has been increasing support of a Taiwan BTA from members of the U.S. House of Representatives and that the TAIPEI Act passed by Congress also encouraged the pursuit of business opportunities with Taiwan. She said that several U.S. policy think tanks are also in favor of a Taiwan trade agreement.

Danielsson mentioned that a BTA would benefit the U.S. by giving Taiwan, its 9th largest trading partner, a more important role in strategic sectors in the Indo-Pacific region. She added that Taiwanese companies' semiconductor manufacturing is vital to the global technology supply chain and could help open new business opportunities for American technology companies.

Meanwhile, Danielsson noted that Taiwan may be forced to further its economic partnership with China if it fails to accomplish deeper ties with other countries. She pointed out that an increased Chinese influence in the Taiwanese market could potentially damage U.S. interests; therefore, a BTA with Washington will allow the island country to be less economically dependent on China.
US-Taiwan Business Council
BTA
bilateral trade agreement
Pork imports
beef imports
Taiwan economy
US-Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan making effort to allay ractopamine fears amid US pork controversy
Taiwan making effort to allay ractopamine fears amid US pork controversy
2020/09/01 15:58
U.S. increases support for Taiwan, says to counter rising China pressure
U.S. increases support for Taiwan, says to counter rising China pressure
2020/09/01 15:10
US planning new economic dialogue with Taiwan after restrictions on American beef, pork lifted
US planning new economic dialogue with Taiwan after restrictions on American beef, pork lifted
2020/09/01 10:59
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
2020/08/31 16:08
American think tank to hold video conference on US-Taiwan economic ties
American think tank to hold video conference on US-Taiwan economic ties
2020/08/31 14:31