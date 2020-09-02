Taiwan’s Asus to release first router that supports Wi-Fi 6E connections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has announced it will be releasing the first router to support Wi-Fi 6E transmissions in the 6 GHz band.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on April 23 of this year adopted rules that make 1,200 MHz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use. The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 is a tri-band gaming router that will be available in stores in December, according to CNET.

“Asus is an established leader in the networking market and was the first to launch a Wi-Fi 6 router,” the Taiwanese company said in a press release. “Now Asus is delivering the wider bandwidth and increased 160 MHz channels of WiFi 6E with ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000, the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E router.”

The new router is powered by a quad-core 1.8 GHz 64-bit CPU with 1 gigabyte of RAM. It supports 4X4 Wi-Fi 6 connections, features a multi-gig LAN port for wired speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps, and is capable of WAN aggregation for WAN speeds of up to 2 Gbps, according to the press release.

A big upside of support for Wi-Fi 6E is that it lets devices use a large section of relatively untapped bandwidth in the 6 GHz band, CNET reported. With 1,200 MHz, it is more than twice as wide as the 5 GHz band, which allows for a larger number of wider channels that can pass traffic quicker and more efficiently.