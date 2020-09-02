Taiwan's defense ministry seeking recon pods for nighttime photography of Chinese navy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force wants to buy six reconnaissance pods from the United States which would allow it to improve its aerial photography of Chinese targets both by day and night, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 2).

The long-range pods are compatible with F-16 jets, cost a total of NT$9.81 billion (US$334 million), and would be delivered in 2024, CNA reported. The details were included in the 2021 budget proposal that the Ministry of National Defense filed with the Legislative Yuan.

The discussion about the need for recon pods was triggered by photos of China's aircraft carrier the Liaoning taken in April. The quality of the images was so poor that somede commentators wondered whether the military had released the pictures on purpose to mislead China about its own capabilities, CNA reported.

The issue led to the military reportedly selecting MS-110 long-range oblique photography (LOROP) pods for their ability to take images at night and in poor weather conditions from a long distance.

Taiwan’s Air Force operates 142 F-16 fighter jets and has ordered 66 more advanced F-16V “Viper” jets. Last month, the country also opened a regional maintenance and repair center for the U.S.-built warplanes.