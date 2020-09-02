Czech delegation to meet with Taiwan premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Senate President Vystrcil and his delegation will meet with Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and the Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) on Wednesday (Sept. 2) before visiting the National Palace Museum in the evening.

The delegation first visited the Industrial Technology Research Institute Wednesday morning, where respirators and other anti-epidemic scientific and technological achievements were displayed. The institute plans to work with Taiwanese and Czech manufacturers and expand cooperation in information security, smart cities, artificial intelligence, and materials engineering, CNA reported.

Vystrcil will then meet with Premier Su at the Cabinet assembly hall at 3 p.m; afterward, the Czech delegation will meet with Minister Wu. Cabinet Spokesperson Ting I-ming (丁怡銘) said on Tuesday that relevant epidemic prevention protocol will be arranged in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control.

Hsieh Ta-pin (謝達斌), deputy minister of science and technology, pointed out that Taiwan has cooperative projects with the Czech Republic in atmospheric physics, artificial intelligence, and precision machinery and manufacturing.