Chapman's 1st save seals Yankees' 5-3 win over Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees exchange words after the Rays' 5-3 loss to the Yankees in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadi... Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees exchange words after the Rays' 5-3 loss to the Yankees in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Both teams' benches received warnings from the umpires after Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman threw near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau during the ninth inning. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Officials and New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu restrain New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, after he and the Tampa Bay Rays exchanged... Officials and New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu restrain New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, right, after he and the Tampa Bay Rays exchanged words at the end of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The incident occurred after Chapman threw a high pitch at the Rays' Michael Brosseau in the ninth inning. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season, prompting the benches to empty after New York ended a six-game losing streak against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night.

Chapman’s first pitch to Brosseau with two outs in the ninth inning whizzed past Brosseau’s head, and umpires met before issuing warnings to both benches amid a budding rivalry that’s been dominated this season by Tampa Bay.

Chapman struck out Brosseau to end it, and Brosseau began walking toward the visiting dugout before turning back to exchange words with someone on the Yankees. The dugouts and benches emptied and players gathered near home plate, but they mostly kept their distance before dispersing to their respective clubhouses.

DJ LeMahieu homered twice, and Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking, three-run Little League homer in the sixth inning as New York beat the Rays at Yankee Stadium for the first time this season.

Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his longest outing of the season. He allowed two runs and three hits and struck out a season-high seven batters.

Ryan Thompson (1-2) took the loss.

The Rays had their six-game winning streak snapped and also lost for only the third time in their last 16 games.

PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola tossed two-hit ball over eight innings, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and Alec Bohm also went deep to lead Philadelphia past Washington.

Nola (4-2) threw 113 pitches in his latest dominant outing before he yielded to Hector Neris for the ninth. He struck out nine and allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season.

Bohm’s solo shot to left field for his second homer of the season and J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single off Washington starter Patrick Corbin (2-3) gave the Phillies a two-run lead in the fifth.

The Phillies have won 11 of 17 games to move a game over .500 (16-15) and remain in an NL playoff spot.

ORIOLES 9, METS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez hit two home runs, Anthony Santander also went deep and Baltimore dealt the Mets their fifth straight loss.

Núñez hit a three-run drive off Mets newcomer Ariel Jurado to give Baltimore an early lead. After New York made it 5-all, Santander’s 11th homer of the season capped a three-run sixth against Franklyn Kilome (0-1).

Núñez tacked on a solo shot in the seventh, his fourth career two-homer game and second this season.

Robinson Cano and rookie Andrés Giménez homered for the sinking Mets, whose skid matches their longest of the season.

Pat Valaika had his first career four-hit game for the Orioles, who have won two in a row following a five-game losing streak.

MARLINS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Starling Marte celebrated his Miami debut with a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning.

Marte, who was acquired in a trade with Arizona on Monday, drove a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (1-3) deep to left-center for his third homer. He also reached on an error in the sixth and scored from first on Garrett Cooper’s double.

James Hoyt (1-0) got the win, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Jon Berti homered for Miami, which moved back above .500 at 16-15.

Robbie Ray made his debut for Toronto, pitching 3 1/3 innings in relief of Julian Merryweather. Ray, who came over in a trade with the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits.

CARDINALS 16, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Cardinals pounded Sonny Gray on the way to their third straight win.

Miller sparked St. Louis’ six-run first inning against Gray (5-2) with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving first baseman Joey Votto and bounced down the line. He hit a two-run shot in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and another two-run homer in the eighth.

Kolten Wong went 4 for 4 and scored four times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23. Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0) pitched five scoreless innings for the win.

It was the worst loss of the season for the free-falling Reds, who have dropped three straight and four of five.

BRAVES 10, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and finished with six RBIs, leading Atlanta in a rout of Boston.

Ozuna, who was 3 for 5, hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a three-run blast in the eighth. It was the eight-year veteran’s second multi-homer effort in the last 10 games and the 10th of his career.

Ozuna hit his first two homers over the Green Monster in left before launching his last to deep center to become the first National League player to hit three homers in a game at Fenway Park.

Austin Riley hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth. Ender Inciarte, Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman each had an RBI for the Braves.

Atlanta has won two straight after dropping three of five.

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (2-0) allowed two runs and struck out eight over six innings in his second big league start. T

Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had RBI singles for Boston. Robert Stock (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits after Red Sox starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs on four hits over four innings.

TIGERS 12, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBIs, and Detroit pounded Milwaukee for its sixth straight victory.

Detroit moved back above .500 at 17-16, but it lost starting outfielder JaCoby Jones to a fractured left hand. Jones was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the eighth inning in the reliever’s big league debut.

Reyes hit an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the eighth. He also singled in the third.

Willi Castro doubled, tripled and scored two runs for Detroit. Christin Stewart and Grayson Greiner each hit a solo shot.

The Tigers were working on a shutout before Christian Yelich hit his ninth homer for the Brewers in the sixth.

Detroit’s Daniel Norris (3-1) struck out five over 2 1/3 innings in relief.

Brewers starter Josh Lindblom (1-3) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

INDIANS 10, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Plesac returned to the Indians with six solid innings after being punished for breaking coronavirus protocols, and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Plesac (2-1) allowed a run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. He pitched for the first time since Aug. 8 after getting caught breaking curfew.

Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes homered in the first and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Kansas City starter Matt Harvey. Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a homer.

Harvey (0-2) gave up five runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings, with all the runs coming on home runs.

The Royals got a run off Plesac in the sixth when Hunter Dozier lined a home run into the bullpen in right field.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton returned with a bang and so did Michael Pineda, rallying Minnesota past the White Sox to snap a six-game losing streak.

Buxton came off the injured list and had two hits, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning.

Pineda pitched six strong innings, giving up two runs and six hits in his first outing after being suspended 60 games last year for using a banned diuretic.

Caleb Thielbar (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief after the Twins rallied against Chicago’s bullpen. Matt Wisler got his second career save.

Jimmy Cordero (0-2) permitted two runs in relief of White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel.

Tim Anderson had three hits and Eloy Jiménez delivered a two-run double, but Chicago lost for just the third time in 15 games and fell into a tie with Cleveland atop the AL Central.

RANGERS 6, ASTROS 5, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit a tying solo homer in the ninth inning and Texas got two runs in the 10th on a balk and two errors to beat Houston.

Scott Heineman started the 10th on second base and advanced to third on a groundout by Shin-Soo Choo. The Rangers took the lead when he scored on a balk by Blake Taylor (1-1). The balk was called when the rookie stepped off the mound as Heineman took off as if he was heading home.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa then reached on an error by shortstop Carlos Correa and scored from first with two outs when Joey Gallo bunted and catcher Martín Maldonado overthrew first base for another error.

Jose Altuve, who had three hits, started the 10th on second and scored when Michael Brantley singled off Rafael Montero to make it 6-5. Yuli Gurriel grounded into a double play, and Montero retired Kyle Tucker for his seventh save.

Jonathan Hernández (5-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Houston starter Framber Valdez yielded five hits and three runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

DODGERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor drove in a season-high four runs and Julio Urías pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the Dodgers’ victory over Arizona.

Taylor, AJ Pollock and Max Muncy had two hits apiece as Los Angeles opened a six-game homestand with its third straight victory.

Carson Kelly homered again at Dodger Stadium, and Nick Ahmed added a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have lost 11 of 12.

Kelly’s homer was the only big hit off Urías (3-0), who got five strikeouts and allowed no walks to earn his first victory since Aug. 13.

Kenley Jansen struck out Daulton Varsho for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Alex Young (1-2) yielded six hits and two earned runs over five innings in his fourth start of the season for Arizona.

CUBS 8, PIRATES 6, 11 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Happ singled home Nico Hoerner in the 11th inning, leading the Cubs to the victory.

Happ also led off the game with a home run. He finished with three hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders.

Pittsburgh prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes, the son of longtime major league infielder Charlie Hayes, had two hits and scored three times in his big league debut. Hayes hit a tying homer in the eighth and added an RBI double.

Happ put the Pirates away when he sent a sharp single to center off Kyle Crick (0-1) in the 11th. Jeremy Jeffress (3-1) held Pittsburgh scoreless in the bottom of the inning as Chicago won for the third time in four games.

Happ and Kyle Schwarber each hit their 10th homer of the season for the Cubs.

GIANTS 23, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) — Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and matched a career high with six RBIs, highlighting one of the biggest offensive shows ever at Coors Field as San Francisco beat Colorado.

Brandon Crawford also homered among his three hits and had six RBIs, and Donovan Solano had four hits and six RBIs. Brandon Belt and Joey Bart added three hits apiece as the Giants collected 27 overall and scored in every inning except the ninth in winning for the 10th time in 13 games.

The 23 runs were the third-most allowed by the Rockies in team history. The Chicago Cubs scored 26 against Colorado on Aug. 18, 1995, and the Cincinnati Reds scored 24 on May 19, 1999. The 27 hits by the Giants were the second-most ever allowed by the Rockies, matching the Cubs’ hit total in the 1995 game.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (2-2) went five innings and allowed two hits and two runs, both on homers by Garrett Hampson.

Catcher Drew Butera pitched the last two innings for the Rockies.

