Dickerson homers 3 times, Giants win big over Rockies, 23-5

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, congratulates Alex Dickerson on Dickerson's three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo... San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, left, congratulates Alex Dickerson on Dickerson's three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo Diaz during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon, left, bobbles the pickoff throw as San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford steals second base in the thir... Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon, left, bobbles the pickoff throw as San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford steals second base in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart connects for an RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesd... San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart connects for an RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo ... San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jairo Diaz during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski tumbles past home plate after he was tagged out while trying to score on a double hit by Alex Dickerson in the ... San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski tumbles past home plate after he was tagged out while trying to score on a double hit by Alex Dickerson in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray heads to the dugout after being pulled from the mound following an RBI-single given up to San Francisco Gia... Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray heads to the dugout after being pulled from the mound following an RBI-single given up to San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson connects for a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray as catcher Tony Wolters looks for the... San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson connects for a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray as catcher Tony Wolters looks for the pitch in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) —

Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and matched a career high with six RBIs, highlighting one of the biggest offensive shows ever at Coors Field as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 23-5 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Crawford also homered among his three hits and had six RBIs, and Donovan Solano had four hits and six RBIs. Brandon Belt and Joey Bart added three hits apiece as the Giants collected 27 hits overall and scored in every inning except the ninth in winning for the 10th time in 13 games.

The 23 runs were the third-most allowed by the Rockies in team history. The Chicago Cubs scored 26 against Colorado on Aug. 18, 1995, and the Cincinnati Reds scored 24 on May 19, 1999. The 27 hits by the Giants were the second most ever allowed by the Rockies, matching the Cubs’ hit total in the 1995 game.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (2-2) went five innings and allowed two hits and two runs, both on solo home runs by Garrett Hampson.

Catcher Drew Butera pitched the last two innings for the Rockies. It was the seventh career pitching appearance for the position player and the first since 2018 as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Dickerson touched off his power display — the first multihomer game of his career — with a towering first-inning solo shot that landed in the third deck overlooking right field. The 480-foot drive off Jon Gray (2-4) was longest home run by a Giants player since at least 2015.

He followed with a two-run drive in the second inning and a three-run homer off Jairo Diaz in the Giants’ seven-run sixth inning, their biggest of the night. Crawford also had a three-run homer in the sixth.

Dickerson doubled and scored in between his last two homers, drew a walk in the eighth inning, and doubled to the center field warning track off Butera in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Drew Smyly, sidelined by a sprained left index finger, was set to travel Tuesday to the Sacramento alternate site to throw live batting practice. RHP Jeff Samardzija also was set to face live hitters as he works back from an inflamed throwing shoulder. ... RHP Reyes Moronta, working back from right shoulder surgery, was slated for a bullpen session in Sacramento on Tuesday with the hope he throws live batting practice by the end of the week. Manager Gabe Kapler has remained optimistic Moronta will pitch for the Giants this season.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled INF Daniel Robertson from Sacramento. ... The Rockies optioned LHP Phillip Diehl to their alternate training site and activated OF Kevin Pillar following his acquisition from Boston.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.43 ERA) saw a streak of six consecutive quality starts to begin the season snapped when he gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no decision last time out against San Diego. He’ll try to get back on track Wednesday against the Giants, who are starting RHP Logan Webb (2-3, 4.35 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports