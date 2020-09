Indians' Plesac returns with 6 solid innings vs Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout after coming out of the game during the second inning of a baseball game against t... Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the dugout after coming out of the game during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Plesac returned to the Indians with six solid innings after being punished for breaking coronavirus protocols, and Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 10-1 Tuesday night.

The right-handed Plesac (2-1) allowed a run and four hits, striking out six and walking none. The 25-year-old has a 1.33 ERA in three starts this season.

Plesac hadn't pitched since Aug. 8 after being caught breaking curfew with rotation-mate Mike Clevinger. Plesac and Clevinger were suspended and then demoted to the alternate site as punishment. Clevinger returned and made one start last week before being traded to San Diego on Monday, opening a spot for Plesac.

Francisco Lindor and Franmil Reyes homered in the first and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Kansas City starter Matt Harvey. Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5 for 5 with two doubles and a homer.

Harvey (0-2) had failed to get out of the third in his first two starts with the club, but this was his shortest outing yet. He gave up five runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings, with all the runs coming on home runs.

Cleveland's Cesar Hernandez led off the first inning with an infield single, and with one out, Lindor ripped one just inside the foul pole for a two-run home run. One out later, Reyes launched a shot to right center for a 3-0 lead.

Perez extended Harvey’s trouble with a two-run home run into the right field bullpen. After allowing another hit and a walk Harvey was done for the night.

Plesac continued to cruise. He retired 12 straight and faced one over the minimum through four innings.

The Indians added a run in the sixth. Delino DeShields reached on a single and went to second on a wild pitch. Jose Ramirez hit a sharp single off the glove of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, and DeShields scored.

The Royals finally got a run off Plesac in the sixth when Hunter Dozier lined a home run into the bullpen in right field.

Cleveland got three more runs in the seventh, and one in the eighth on Ramirez’s eighth home run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals SS Adalberto Mondesi was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season, but it’s for a “mental break,” according to manager Mike Matheny. “You give a guy a day off without him feeling like he’s been grounded.” Mondesi has the lowest OPS in Major League Baseball among players who qualify at .451.

UP NEXT

The Indians will send RHP Triston McKenzie (1-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound in the series finale. McKenzie had a spectacular debut, striking out 10, but struggled a bit in his second start. He gave up two runs on three hits in four innings against St. Louis.

Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.26) will get the start for the Royals. Junis gave up two runs on four hits over 3 2/3 innings in his last start in St. Louis. He struck out six.

