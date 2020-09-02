Miller drives in 7 as Cardinals pound Gray, Reds 16-2

St. Louis Cardinals' Brad Miller hits a two-ru n home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinna... St. Louis Cardinals' Brad Miller hits a two-ru n home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds 16-2 on Tuesday night.

Miller sparked St. Louis' six-run first inning against Gray with a two-run double that glanced off the glove of diving first baseman Joey Votto and bounced down the line. He hit a two-run shot in the second, an RBI single in the fifth and another two-run homer in the eighth, clanging a drive off the foul pole in right.

Kolten Wong went 4 for 4 and scored four times as the Cardinals set season highs for runs and hits with 23. St. Louis has won three straight games after a four-game losing streak.

It was the worst loss of the season for the free-falling Reds, who have dropped three straight and four of five. They have been outscored 33-8 during the losing streak.

St. Louis left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0) pitched five innings of three-hit ball, extending his scoreless streak against the Reds to 11 innings over two starts. No Reds baserunner got past second base against him.

Votto greeted Ryan Helsley with a leadoff home run in the sixth. Curt Casali added an RBI double in the ninth.