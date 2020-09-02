  1. Home
Slovak president shows support for Czech delegation's Taiwan visit

Zuzana Caputova denounces China for directing threats against Czech Senate speaker

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/02 10:41
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has voiced support for the Czech Republic's ongoing visit to Taiwan, calling Beijing's threats to Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil "unacceptable."

In reaction to the 89-member Czech delegation to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) said Monday (Aug. 31) during a press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, that Vystrcil had "crossed a red line." He said the Czech Senate leader would "pay a heavy price" for publicly challenging Beijing's "one China policy" and encouraging supporters of Taiwanese independence.

Despite the threats, Vystrcil said the Czech Republic will not bow to Beijing's inappropriate demand and described his visit as a domestic affair. He also said the trip was made to honor the memory of the Czech Republic's first president, Vaclav Havel, who was a strong advocate of Taiwan's re-entry into the United Nations, according to CNA.

In a Twitter post published on Tuesday (Sept. 1), Caputova emphasized that "Slovakia stands by the Czech Republic" and said Beijing's relations with the European Union are based on "dialogue and mutual respect." She said Wang's threat to Vystrcil was contrary to the nature of this partnership.

Meanwhile, France and Germany have also expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic. The Western European nations criticized Beijing's wolf warrior diplomacy, advising Beijing to consider adopting mutual respect instead of threatening an EU member state, reported Radio Taiwan International.
