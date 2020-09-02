  1. Home
Cabinet to unveil new Taiwan passport design

Taiwan's legislature previously passed resolution to emphasize 'Taiwan' over 'China' on national documents, entities

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/02 08:56
Taiwan passport. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Cabinet on Wednesday (Sept. 2) will release the new design for the nation’s passport.

The Cabinet has issued a notice that a press conference about the new passport will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, hosted by Cabinet spokesperson Ting I-ming (丁怡銘) and attended by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). The Legislative Yuan has been trying to emphasize "Taiwan" over "China" on the updated design and has asked the administrative department to look into specific ways to achieve this.

On July 22, the legislature approved a motion to redesign the country’s passport as well as the insignia of China Airlines, the national carrier, to be more Taiwan-centric. Ting said a few days ago that the relevant ministries would work on the passport cover, China Airlines emblem, and other national symbols to improve Taiwan’s recognition, CNA reported.
