Trinbago perfect after 7 games in Caribbean Premier League

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — Kieron Pollard and Colin Munro combined to score 71 runs off the last five overs to set up Trinbago’s seventh straight win in the Caribbean Premier League.

The first-place Knight Riders scored 184 for four Tuesday then held the Jamaica Tallawahs to 165-6 to win by 19 runs as the tournament returned to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba after playing 10 matches at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Munro top-scored for Trinbago with 65 before the home team's spinners took over to restrict the Tallawahs, with Pakistan-born Australian Fawad Ahmed taking 2-12 and Trinidadian left-armer Akeal Hosein returning 1-18.

Trinbago scored quickly with Munro and Pollard combining at the end of the innings after Sunil Narine’s 11-ball 29.

The margin of defeat would have been much greater if not for a late 65-run partnership between Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite.

Trinbago’s unbeaten run has given it a six-point lead over the St. Lucia Zouks and eight over the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Tallawahs. The Warriors played Barbados Tridents later Tuesday.

