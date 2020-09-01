WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Connecticut
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Indiana
|5
|11
|.313
|5½
|Washington
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|Atlanta
|3
|13
|.188
|7½
|New York
|2
|13
|.133
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Las Vegas
|12
|3
|.800
|½
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|.750
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|5
|.688
|2
|Phoenix
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Dallas
|6
|10
|.375
|7
___
Chicago 100, Indiana 77
Minnesota 96, Los Angeles 78
Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.