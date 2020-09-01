PGA Tour reaches rich end to a pandemic-shortened season

Jon Rahm, right, is congratulated by Dustin Johnson on the first playoff hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Ol... Jon Rahm, right, is congratulated by Dustin Johnson on the first playoff hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

PGA TOUR

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta.

Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,319. Par: 70.

Purse: $45.6 million. Winner's share: $15 million.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC); Monday, noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the BMW Championship.

Notes: This concludes the PGA Tour season. Dustin Johnson, the top seed, starts at 10-under par, down to even par for the final five of the 30 who qualified. The winner receives $15 million. ... There is no prize money for winning the Tour Championship itself. Money comes from more than $45 million in bonus money, with $395,000 going to 30th place. ... Johnson has been the 54-hole leader in his last three starts. He won The Northern Trust and was runner-up in the PGA Championship and BMW Championship. ... Tiger Woods has missed the Tour Championship the last two years. He played only seven tournaments this season. ... The 30 players are exempt to the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year, and likely have earned enough money for the PGA Championship. ... Because of the three-month shutdown due to COVID-19, the field also gets in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. That will include Abraham Ancer and Scottie Scheffler, who have yet to win on the PGA Tour. ... Billy Horschel earned the 30th spot by three points. He won the Tour Championship in 2014. ... Because of the reconfigured schedule, the U.S. Open at Winged Foot will be two weeks after the PGA Tour season ends at East Lake.

Next week: Safeway Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR ESTRELLA DAMM ANDALUCIA MASTERS

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Real Club Valderrama. Yardage: 7,001. Par: 71.

Purse: 1.25 million euros. Winner's share: 208,379 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-8 a.m., 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Rasmus Hojgaard won the UK Championship.

Notes: The field features 14 players who are entered in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in two weeks, including Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger. ... Kaymer missed a playoff by one shot last week at The Belfry. He has gone six years since his last victory at the 2014 U.S. Open. ... This is the first of three straight weeks on the Iberian peninsula. ... Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who won last year, is not the field. He is in the U.S. Open in two weeks. ... PGA champion Collin Morikawa has yet to play in Europe as a pro. He leads the Race to Dubai on the strength of winning the only major held so far this year. ... Andres Romero of Argentina is playing an event with world ranking points for the first time since the Puerto Rico Open at the end of February. ... Valderrama is best known for hosting the 1997 Ryder Cup with Seve Ballesteros as the European captain. It also hosted two World Golf Championships and for many years was the season-ending event on the European Tour. As a sign of the times, the purse is 42% of what it was last year.

Next week: Portugal Masters.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

LINCOLN LAND CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Illinois.

Course: Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,228. Par: 71.

Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: None.

2019 winner: Zhang Xinjun.

Points leader: Will Zalatoris.

Last week: Brandon Wu won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next week: Evans Scholars Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Austin Ernst won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Next week: ANA Inspiration.

Race to CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Phil Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National.

Next week: Sanford International.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Four Winds Invitational, Blackthorn GC, South Bend, Indiana. Defending champion: Perrine Delacour. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Sang-Hyun Park. Online: https://www.jgto.org/pc/TopPageEng.do