Taiwan’s Kinmen County hires 24 foreign ETAs to help with English education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kinmen Department of Education said on Tuesday (Sept. 1) that it is introducing 24 foreign English-teaching assistants (ETAs) at its local schools, but only four will be able to arrive in the outlying county in time for this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CNA quoted Education Department Director Lo Te-shui (羅德水) as saying that the remaining 20 ETAs will arrive in January 2021 and join the English program for the spring semester. Lo added that all 24 assistants have either a bachelor’s or master’s degree from an American university.

The department said the county was able to secure the assistants through the Fulbright Program. The U.S.-led program partners with more than 160 countries and offers international educational and cultural exchange programs.

This is the ninth year the county’s education department has worked with the Foundation for Scholarly Exchange (Fulbright Taiwan) to implement the English program in its elementary and junior high schools, the department said.

Udabe, Rachel Marie Orozco, an ETA who has been teaching English in Kinmen for two years, said that helping children cultivate an interest in English is the key to their success in language learning and that she hopes they treat her not as a “teacher” but as a friend who cares about them, per CNA. She added that she likes to find out what activities they like and teach them English for real-life situations.



(Kinmen County Department of Education photo)