UK climate activists stop traffic near Parliament

LONDON (AP) — Climate change activists sat in the road near Britain's Houses of Parliament on Tuesday while demanding government action to save the planet.

Waving signs with slogans such as “There is No Planet B'' and “We Want to Live,'' demonstrators with the group Extinction Rebellion stopped traffic near Parliament Square. Police made five arrests.

The protest was part of two weeks of civil disobedience planned for London, Cardiff and Manchester.

Extinction Rebellion is calling on politicians as they return from a summer recess to support a climate emergency bill and to prepare for a climate crisis.

