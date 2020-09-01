  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Around the world, faith in the summer of COVID-19

By  Associated Press
2020/09/01 21:16
Catholic Priest Omar, center, leads a prayer as soldiers pause from disinfecting the Christ the Redeemer area, currently closed during the new coronav...
Mohammed Moussa prays on a makeshift bed outside his home, destroyed in the Aug. 4 explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/...
Catholic Priest Luis Carlos Ayala wearing a mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, hands Communion to a parishioner during a Mass at a drive-in in Ch...
Israeli Arabs, some wearing protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, enjoy the day on the beach during the Eid al-A...
Nuns wave to Pope Francis as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, ...
A Kashmiri prays inside Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, in Srinagar, Indian Controlled Kashmir, Aug. 21, 2020. After the gap of almost 5 months Friday ...
People visit St. Savior in Chora church, known as Kariye in Turkish, in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Turkey on Friday formally converted former By...
Liza Durasenko, 16, from Oregon City, Ore., prays during a rally in support of President Donald Trump, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore. (AP Photo/Pau...
Orthodox nuns wearing masks as a measure of prevention against the spread of the coronavirus walk in a procession to bring the icon of the Virgin Mary...
An activist of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal participates in a ceremony to mark the groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayod...
Pilgrims crawl in front of the Holy Church of Panagia of Tinos, on the Aegean island of Tinos, Greece, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. For nearly 200 years,...
A Kashmiri Shiite Muslim shouts slogans after being detained by police as they attempt to take out a religious procession in Srinagar, Indian controll...
Rabbi David Mason leads the first Sunday communal prayer service which was streamed to his congregation from the Muswell Hill Synagogue parking lot in...
A Nepalese girl stands for a photograph in front of an idol of Swet Bhairav statue while participating in a procession to mark 'Gai Jatra', or cow fes...
A Shiite Muslim boy beat his chest with others during a Muharram procession, in Lahore, Pakistan, Aug. 28, 2020. Muharram, the first month of the Isla...
Indian Hindu devotees prepare to immerse an idol of goddess Durga in the river Hooghly, a distributary of the river Ganges, in Kolkata in the eastern ...
Women wearing protective face masks to help prevent spread of the coronavirus mourn during an annual ceremony commemorating Ashoura at the Saleh shrin...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews, followers of the Hasidic sect of Shomrei Emunim, wearing protective face masks amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbr...
People, who are poor and homeless, wait outside the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, to get food on her birth anniversary i...
People pray as paper lanterns float along the Motoyasu River in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hiroshima, western Japan. Japan marked...

The man stood in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in a hazmat suit, gloves, respirator and goggles. Two soldiers wearing face masks bowed their heads solemnly. Over a dozen more in full-body gear paused from disinfecting the popular tourist site overlooking Rio de Janeiro’s skyline and beaches.

About the only clues that the man was a Roman Catholic priest leading the soldiers in prayer were his arms-wide gesture, mirroring that of the iconic hilltop statue, and the pale yellow liturgical stole draped over his head-to-toe personal protective equipment.

This is what faith looks like in the summer of COVID-19 — or winter, of course, in Rio and other Southern Hemisphere locales. In scenes captured this month by Associated Press photographers around the world, religious services, sacred ceremonies and holiday observances took place with people trying to keep themselves and each other safe amid an unabating pandemic.

People assiduously wore masks as they visited an Istanbul church recently turned into a mosque; while attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a Hindu temple in Jammu, India; as they floated paper lanterns along the Motoyasu River in Japan on the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima; crawling in pilgrimage outside a Greek Orthodox island church for the Feast of the Assumption; at a procession marking ‘Gai Jatra,’ or cow festival, in Nepal.

In London, Rabbi David Mason led a Sunday communal prayer service in his synagogue’s outdoor parking lot with just a few pairs of distanced folding chairs set out for congregants — most were watching from home via live video stream just as they did for months previously under a strict lockdown.

Social distancing was also the norm on the beaches of Tel Aviv as Israeli Arab families enjoyed a day outdoors while observing Islam’s Eid al-Adha, a holiday commemorating the prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God for being willing to sacrifice his son.

In Beirut, people are reeling from a double blow of not just the pandemic but the Aug. 4 port explosion that shattered windows, businesses and lives. On a recent evening, Mohammed Moussa knelt on a bed frame and pressed his forehead toward the ground in prayer, surrounded by salvaged belongings and the debris of his ruined home. It's an image emblematic of his city's struggles and how some rely on faith in trying times.

These and more are among the AP’s top faith-related images during August.

