Taiwan next year requiring greater disclosure on origins of meat products

Failure to improve labeling will meet with high fines, though government will provide stickers

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/01 19:45
(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Tuesday (Sept. 1) that restaurants that fail to use stickers or signs to display the place of origin for ground meat can be punished by a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$1.2 million).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) recently announced that the country will set an allowable level of ractopamine (10ppb) for imported pork and open its market to U.S. pork and beef from animals over 30 months old. The policy is set to be implemented on Jan. 1, 2021, according to CNA.

To be in line with the upcoming policy, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration recently announced a barrage of new signage regulations, such as requiring restaurants to indicate the country of slaughter for pork as well as for all packaged meat.

As for how restaurants and markets should label ground meat, especially that which contains a mixture of beef and pork of different origins, Chen said that the Ministry of Health and Welfare will provide business owners with stickers and signs and instruct them on what constitutes a proper display.

According to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, failing to label food products is punishable by a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$3,000,000. False, exaggerated, or misleading labeling can result in a fine of between NT$40,000 and NT$4,000,000.
