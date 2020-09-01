Suspect threatened teen with collar, hid her inside northern Taiwan apartment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since the rescue of a teenage girl surnamed Liu (劉) from her captor on Tuesday (Sept. 1), details have begun to emerge from her ordeal, including her being threatened with an "electric shock collar" and forced to hide inside a secret compartment.

After her disappearance for 66 hours, police were finally able to locate a missing 14-year-old middle school student and her alleged abductor, a 31-year-old man surnamed Lo (羅) who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting two middle school girls in 2018. At 8:50 on Tuesday morning Police found Lo inside an apartment rented by his mother on Zhongxing Road in Hsinchu County's Zhudong Township.

Police thoroughly searched the apartment three times before discovering a hidden trap door in the ceiling above a bunk bed, revealing the missing student cowering inside a hidden compartment on the 4th floor of the apartment. Both were brought back to a nearby police station for questioning.



Lo being arrested in the apartment. (Kaohsiung City Police Department photo)

Liu confirmed to police that she initially thought she was meeting Lo in Hsinchu for a job interview. However, she said that she soon discovered that he "seemed weird," and he later took her to a secret room where he confiscated her phone, reported ETtoday.

She alleged that Lo then forced her to wear a black collar, which he claimed would deliver an electric shock if she did not follow his instructions, while he also brandished a rusty box cutter at her, reported China Times. Police were unable to locate that collar at the scene during the arrest.

However, the victim told police that the collar was hidden inside the room. Therefore, officers will return to the scene later for a more thorough search.



Lo being escorted by police. (CNA photo)

Liu appeared calm when she was first rescued by police, but once she got into the squad car, she began to cry and thank officers for rescuing her. After speaking with police, the young student was taken to the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) station and was escorted by two female police officers on a bullet train ride back to Kaohsiung, where she went to a hospital to undergo a medical examination for injuries.

Meanwhile, police that day arrested Lo and his two alleged accomplices, a 37-year-old driver of an independent taxi surnamed Lu (盧) and a 29-year-old male apartment manager surnamed Wang (王). At 3 p.m. that day, the three arrived at the Sanmin Precinct Police Station of the Kaohsiung City Police Department.

When asked to respond to the alleged kidnapping, Lu told reporters "I've let down my mother," while the other two suspects refused to comment, reported UDN. When asked if he thought he should apologize to Liu, he said, "I apologized, I apologized to her."



Liu (right) being escorted at the THSR station. (CNA photo)

As a separate bathroom was built inside the hidden room, police suspect that Lo had premeditated the abduction. Surveillance camera footage showed Liu entering the apartment on Saturday and never stepping out of the building again until the police rescued her.



Lo trying to make his way through the crowd. (CNA photo)