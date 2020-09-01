Taiwan's Penghu sees 90 percent increase in visitor numbers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's offshore archipelago of Penghu said Tuesday (Sept. 1) that nearly 300,000 local travelers have visited the islands in August, a 90 percent increase over the same period last year.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in many parts of the world, domestic tourism has received a significant boost from local visitors. As one of the most popular travel destinations in Taiwan, Penghu, a collection of 90 islands and islets in the Taiwan Strait, has been particularly busy this summer as it offers a "quasi-overseas" experience for travel-starved Taiwanese.

According to Penghu County Government statistics, more than 250,000 people poured into the islands in July and 299,500 in August. On average, the county has welcomed 9,663 tourists every day for the last month.

Meanwhile, despite the end of summer vacation, most major hotels in Penghu are completely booked through the end of October. The local government and business owners are also planning more activities to maintain the success of tourism, reported New Talk.

Steeped in history and culture, Penghu has magnificent ocean views and is known for being an excellent spot for surfing and water activities. During summer, its international firework festival attracts millions of spectators and features drone performances and signature delicacies.