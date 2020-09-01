Taiwan, US state of Vermont sign driver's license agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Tuesday (Sept. 1) that the Boston Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) signed a test-exempt driver license exchange agreement with the U.S. state of Vermont.

MOFA issued a press release stating that with the joint efforts of the Ministry of Transportation and the Vermont state government an agreement was signed between the Boston TECO with the Vermont State Department of Motor Vehicles on June 3, with the deal taking effect Tuesday.

Under this agreement, Taiwan or Vermont driver's license holders can apply for a Taiwan or Vermont driver's license without a written or road test.

Taiwan is now the first foreign government to sign a test-free swap agreement with Vermont. MOFA stated that Vermont is the 34th state government in the U.S. that has signed a reciprocal driver's license agreement with Taiwan and thanked the Vermont state government and the state legislature for their strong support and promotion of the deal.

According to MOFA, the reciprocal driver’s license agreements Taiwan and the U.S. have signed have benefited more than 16,000 people from both sides. In the future, the ministry will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Communications to expand the promotion of this measure.

For more information on driving test exemption and license replacement, please click here.