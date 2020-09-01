Taiwan's central government to shoulder most of Taoyuan railway project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said on Tuesday (Sept. 1) that the central government will shoulder NT$78.6 billion (US$2.62 billion), or 75 percent, of the total cost of Taoyuan’s underground railway project.

Su made the statement while being briefed by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on the progress of the project at Zhongli Station in Taoyuan, according to CNA.

The total cost of the underground railway project is NT$104.8 billion, Su said, adding that if the central government did not pitch in, the local government would have difficulties securing the funds. The premier went on to say that the railway project has everything to do with whether Taoyuan should remain whole (not bisected by railways) and whether the front and rear stations should become large, integrated facilities like Banqiao Railway Station.

Su said that the construction of the railway and Taoyuan MRT should proceed at the same time. He also mentioned that he has been pushing for the earlier completion of the extension of Taoyuan MRT's Green Line to Zhongli.

The railway project was originally planned as an elevated system but was changed to be underground by Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) when he was first elected to head the city in 2014, per CNA.