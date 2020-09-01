Taiwan making effort to allay ractopamine fears amid US pork controversy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s agriculture authorities are using every means to assuage public concern about the safety of pork from the U.S. that could contain ractopamine, a type of animal feed additive to promote leanness.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced last week the removal of a ban on the import of American pork and relaxation on beef import restrictions, effective Jan. 1, 2021. The move, hailed as a precursor to Taiwan-U.S. free trade agreement negotiations, has drawn a backlash from the public and opposition over the expected impact on the local industry as well as the health risks such meat could pose to humans.

The government is contemplating adding a whistle-blower clause to the existing country of origin legislation to ensure sound labeling, said Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), minister of the Council of Agriculture (COA) on a radio show by the Green Peace Broadcasting Station Tuesday (Sept. 1). People who have doubts about American pork are advised to avoid products from the U.S.

The measure, which serves as an incentive for the reporting of falsified labeling, is likely to be put in place in a few months, NOWnews quoted him as saying. Manufacturers found mislabeling food products will be fined up to NT$4 million (US$136,000) in accordance with the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Chen has played down the feed additive’s detrimental effect to humans citing a safety evaluation report conducted in 2019. There’s also no plan to list the level of ractopamine residue in U.S. pork products, he added.

Meanwhile, Chen has vowed to secure an additional NT$10 billion (US$340 million) in funds to help cushion the impact of the measure to the country’s hog farmers and businesses, wrote ETToday. The NT$10 million budget already pledged will be used to upgrade farm facilities, improve excrement treatment and logistics management, revamp slaughterhouses, and boost exports.