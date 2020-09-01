'Princeton' name only attracts one pupil to new primary school in Taipei

Taipei's Yu Da High School before its name change Taipei's Yu Da High School before its name change (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A school that adopted the prestigious Ivy League name of Princeton for its new primary education department has only attracted one pupil to start the new school year, reports said Tuesday (Sept. 1).

The Yu Da High School of Commerce and Home Economics (台北市私立育達高職) in Taipei announced in June it was changing its Chinese name to “Princeton High School” (普林思頓高級中等學校) and setting up a new division for elementary education under the English name of “Kingston International School.”

However, when classes started Monday (Aug. 31), only one pupil showed up, CNA reported. The capital’s education authorities said recruitment could continue until the end of September and that even if nobody else registered, the school would still be required to teach its only pupil.

According to regulations, there is a maximum limit of 90 pupils per three classes but no minimum requirement, so if parents register and pay the necessary fees, the school is compelled to organize classes. Five teachers have been appointed to the elementary school, management said.

The school said the minimum cost per academic year amounts to NT$55,000 (US$1,872), rejecting the figure of NT$410,000 given by some media outlets.