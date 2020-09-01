Declassified Taiwan assurances, arms sales cables released by US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. released two declassified documents on its security assurances to Taiwan in an effort to counter China’s growing military aggressiveness toward the country.

The two cables from 1982, which refer to arms sales to Taiwan and the “Six Assurances” made to Taiwan, were declassified on July 16, 2020, and were posted on the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) website on Monday (Aug. 31). The decision to highlight both documents follows calls from defense analysts, former officials, and Taiwan supporters in Congress to make a commitment to come to Taiwan’s aid if it were attacked by Beijing, the Financial Times reported.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the cables are examples of America’s firm commitment to Taiwan’s security as China continues to undermine regional peace and security in the Taiwan Strait. The cables were also released to show the U.S. interpretation of the 1982 Communiqué signed by Washington and Beijing, where China promised to resolve the issues in the Taiwan Strait peacefully.

The first declassified cable was sent on July 10, 1982, from then U.S. Under Secretary of State Lawrence Eagleburger to then AIT Director James Lilley with respect to ongoing U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

“The cable explains that the U.S. willingness to reduce its arms sales to Taiwan is conditioned upon the continued commitment of the PRC to a peaceful solution of cross-Strait differences,” the AIT statement said.

The statement went on, “Further, if the PRC were to become more hostile, then the United States would increase arms sales to Taiwan.” The cable shows Washington’s chief concern was maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait and ends by saying “this final assurance: U.S. arms sales to Taiwan will continue.”

Similar sentiments were expressed in an internal presidential memo drafted by President Ronald Reagan on Aug. 17, 1982, which act as guidelines for Washington’s interpretation of the 1982 Communiqué. It was sent from then U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz to then AIT Director Lilley offering six assurances to Taiwan.

According to the AIT, the “Six Assurances” have been a cornerstone of U.S. policy toward Taiwan and China. They include U.S. pledges not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, not to consult with China on arms sales to Taiwan, not to play a mediation role between Taiwan and China, not to revise the Taiwan Relations Act, not to alter its position regarding sovereignty over Taiwan, and not to exert pressure on Taiwan to enter into negotiations with China.