Prague lodges stern protest over China's threat towards Czech senate president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek on Monday (Aug. 31) summoned Zhang Jianmin (張建敏), the Chinese ambassador to the central European country, in response to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s comment about the Czech Senate president’s visit to Taiwan.

Arriving on Sunday morning (Aug. 30), Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil and his delegation are currently in Taiwan to strengthen bilateral ties on the basis of democracy and freedom. Infuriated by this supposed breach of the “one China policy,” Wang stated that Vystrcil “will pay a heavy price.”

Petricek quickly responded by slamming the remark, saying it crossed the line and that he would make his opposition clear to the Chinese side. He also stated that the Czech Republic has its own "one China Policy” and reserves the right to cooperate with Taiwan, CNA reported.

Later on Monday, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its website that under Petricek’s instructions, Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa had summoned Zhang to express strong opposition to the Chinese foreign minister’s comments.

Tlapa said the statement was inappropriate and that it did not comply with the standards for diplomatic communication between two sovereign and independent countries. The ministry's position is that Czech-China relations should focus on positive and practical issues, he added.

In an interview with Czech media in Taiwan, Vystrcil said that he regretted Wang’s comment because it amounts to interference in Czech internal affairs. He emphasized that the Czech Republic is a sovereign and independent country and that intends to develop good relations with other countries.

The main purpose of the visit to Taiwan, Vystrcil explained, is to promote cooperation between the two democracies and foster conditions for Czech economic development. He said that Wang’s intimidating comment reminded him of the threatening letter Senate President Jaroslav Kubera had received from the Chinese embassy before his untimely death.

Kubera originally planned to visit Taiwan in February but passed away shortly before his departure. Vystrcil mentioned in his speech on Monday at National Chengchi University that Kubera had decided to visit Taiwan based on the idea that democratic countries should cooperate, but the Chinese embassy in Prague and high-level Czech officials had pressed him to cancel the trip.