Pet birds allowed on Taipei MRT from Sept. 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pet birds are now allowed on public buses and the MRT in Taipei, the Public Transportation Office (PTO) announced Tuesday (Sept. 1).

Passengers can now bring their birds onboard MRT trains and buses, but each passenger is limited to a single bird. The avians should be kept in cages no bigger than 55 cm long, 45 cm wide, and 40 cm tall.

Fowls such as chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, quails, and ostriches are still banned from public transport systems out of concern for avian influenza, according to the PTO.

Taipei implemented restrictions on birds on public transport in 2005. The partial repeal of the ban follows years of monitoring by the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine, which has not found any cases of pet avians contracting bird flu.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) relaxed rules on pets in January, allowing medium-sized and large dogs to board Taipei Metro carriages on weekends and holidays across 26 stations along the MRT Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line). Riders with pet carriers that have a combined length, width, and height of 176 to 210 cm are required to purchase an NT$80 (US$2.72) single trip ticket for their furry companion.