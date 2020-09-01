OneWire Expands Financial Services Recruiting Platform Into Asia in Partnership with i6TG

i6TG customers to access OneWire.com and Matchbook.io across Asia-Pacific region

HONG KONG, CHINA/SINGAPORE/TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 1 September 2020 - OneWire, the leading online recruitment platform for the financial services industry, today announced the offering of its suite of products to Asian based customers through a partnership with i6TG. i6TG is a human resource service solutions provider in Japan and is a member of the TG Group, which is a regional human resource services consultancy with direct investments in human resource solution companies in the Asia Pacific region, namely Singapore, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand.

Through the partnership, i6TG customers will be able to advertise open job positions in different cities and countries and search from over 700K candidates on OneWire.com to source and recruit talent in the financial services sector. Hiring managers will also be able to join Matchbook.io, a role-based talent marketplace that presents screened and vetted finance talent ready to make a career move, while interviewing candidates all free of charge. Matchbook charges a reduced success fee if a hire is made, limiting the up-front risk, and putting the firm in control of the hiring process.

"Our strategic alliance with i6TG will allow multi-national financial services firms to utilize our global sourcing and recruiting platform across Asia, while we leverage local expertise to build and cultivate commercial business relationships on the ground", said Eric Stutzke, CEO of OneWire. Stutzke continued, "We feel there is an enormous market opportunity to launch our recruiting platform across the Asian markets especially given the uncertainty in Hong Kong, as finance firms and workers evaluate transitioning their business and career to different countries in the Asia Pacific rim. We are well positioned to follow the flow of assets and human capital across the region."

Ryuji Sato, CEO of i6TG said, "This exciting launch of the OneWire recruiting service in the Asian region will realize the mobilization of finance and fintech talent within Asia, which will contribute to the further development of Asian financial markets and enhance the leading position of Japan as an international financial center that will attract professionals from Hong Kong and other countries in the surrounding area." Sato continued, "Moreover, our partnership will create a pipeline of professionals between Asia and the world largest financial centers such as New York and London. I believe that OneWire's global platform will connect the major financial centers across the world by skill and talent."

About OneWire

OneWire is a SaaS-based recruiting platform that hosts the largest community of professionals in the financial services industry. Candidates can confidentially search and apply to jobs, while employers can advertise open opportunities or search directly from our candidate database. Through the Company's Matchbook product, candidates are pre-screened in advance and showcased in a talent marketplace where employers can directly send interview requests and pay on success. The Company also offers tech-enabled executive search services that is customized for each firm.

About i6TG and TG Group

i6TG is a Human Resources service solutions provider located in Japan. It provides a wide range of HR services from HR consulting, Payroll Process Outsourcing, Recruitment Process Outsourcing to licensed employment placement services.

TG Group, headquartered in Singapore operates workforce solution businesses spanning across Asia (Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.) Our core competencies are in Contingent Workforce, Business Process Outsourcing, Payroll Process Outsourcing, HR Consulting, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Executive/ Professional Placement. We specialize in marrying both manpower and technology to provide a hermetic solution to our valued customers to meet their business objectives

For more information, please visit https://service.tg-hr.co.jp/ow_en