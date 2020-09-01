New Rotary Latch Actuator from Southco Features Modern Styling and Integrated Electronic Locking Functionality

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 1 September 2020 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has expanded its successful line of rotary latch actuators with a new version that combines keyless electronic locking with modern design. Southco's AC-11-EM Rotary Latch Actuator with electronic locking functionality eliminates the need for mechanical key access when connected to a remote access controller, such as a key fob, or to an existing control system, such as a button located within a vehicle's interior.









AC-11-EM Rotary Latch Actuator





The AC-11-EM Rotary Latch Actuator with electronically controlled locking features a flush mount oval shape that complements modern industrial styling. With its recessed handle design, the AC-11-EM eases operation when opening panels and doors with a gloved hand, while reducing snag and catch points.





Featuring a heavy duty design and corrosion resistant construction, the AC-11-EM provides robust protection for outdoor applications including off-highway entry doors and specialty vehicle storage panels. Available with a variety of key locking options, the AC-11 provides direct, single or multipoint actuation of a connected latch.





"The AC-11-EM Rotary Latch Actuator with electronic locking provides a convenient upgrade to electronic access control," said Global Product Manager Cindy Bart. "The rounded edge provides a sleek look that complements applications where dependable remote actuation of a connected rotary latch is critical."





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.





