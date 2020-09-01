Cincinnati adds reliever Archie Bradley in swap with D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley, right, and Stephen Vogt, left, celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game, Sunday,... Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley, right, and Stephen Vogt, left, celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug 16, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati acquired reliever Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the trade deadline on Monday, boosting its bullpen as it tries to stay in the playoff race.

The Diamondbacks received outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild in the deal. The Reds also received cash considerations.

The 28-year-old Bradley has been an important part of the Diamondbacks' bullpen over the past four years and earned the closer's role midway through last season. He has a 4.22 ERA and six saves in 10 appearances this season.

Bradley was selected by Arizona in the first round of the 2011 amateur draft. He is 22-25 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 saves in 249 career games.

VanMeter has played two seasons in the big leagues. The 25-year-old hit .237 with eight homers, 23 RBIs and nine stolen bases last season while playing first, second, third and left field. VanMeter has struggled in 2020, going just 2 for 34 at the plate in limited playing time.

The 24-year-old Fairchild was a second-round pick by the Reds in 2017 and split last year between Single-A and Double-A.

