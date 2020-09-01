New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|42.91
|43.57
|42.56
|42.61
|Down .36
|Oct
|43.30
|43.89
|42.84
|42.90
|Down .39
|Nov
|43.61
|44.19
|43.15
|43.21
|Down .41
|Dec
|43.99
|44.47
|43.47
|43.53
|Down .41
|Jan
|44.25
|44.77
|43.75
|43.82
|Down .42
|Feb
|44.52
|45.00
|44.01
|44.06
|Down .45
|Mar
|44.80
|45.20
|44.23
|44.28
|Down .46
|Apr
|45.21
|45.36
|44.43
|44.47
|Down .48
|May
|45.14
|45.57
|44.58
|44.64
|Down .48
|Jun
|45.34
|45.65
|44.78
|44.78
|Down .48
|Jul
|45.73
|45.73
|44.87
|44.90
|Down .48
|Aug
|45.48
|45.82
|44.99
|44.99
|Down .49
|Sep
|45.75
|46.00
|45.07
|45.07
|Down .49
|Oct
|45.14
|Down .50
|Nov
|45.67
|46.11
|45.14
|45.21
|Down .50
|Dec
|45.25
|Down .50
|Jan
|45.30
|Down .50
|Feb
|45.37
|Down .50
|Mar
|45.45
|Down .50
|Apr
|45.53
|Down .50
|May
|46.20
|46.40
|45.61
|45.61
|Down .51
|Jun
|45.66
|Down .51
|Jul
|45.73
|Down .51
|Aug
|45.82
|Down .50
|Sep
|45.92
|Down .50
|Oct
|46.03
|Down .50
|Nov
|46.71
|46.95
|46.07
|46.15
|Down .51
|Dec
|46.23
|Down .50
|Jan
|46.29
|Down .51
|Feb
|46.34
|Down .53
|Mar
|46.40
|Down .54
|Apr
|46.47
|Down .53
|May
|46.89
|46.89
|46.56
|46.56
|Down .52
|Jun
|46.62
|Down .52
|Jul
|46.70
|Down .52
|Aug
|46.80
|Down .51
|Sep
|46.89
|Down .50
|Oct
|46.98
|Down .51
|Nov
|47.67
|47.67
|47.09
|47.09
|Down .52
|Dec
|47.15
|Down .53
|Jan
|47.23
|Down .52
|Feb
|47.29
|Down .52
|Mar
|47.37
|Down .52
|Apr
|47.45
|Down .52
|May
|47.53
|Down .52
|Jun
|47.60
|Down .52
|Jul
|47.68
|Down .52
|Aug
|47.75
|Down .52
|Sep
|47.86
|Down .51
|Oct
|47.96
|Down .51
|Nov
|48.07
|Down .51
|Dec
|48.10
|Down .51
|Jan
|48.18
|Down .50
|Feb
|48.24
|Down .50
|Mar
|48.33
|Down .49
|Apr
|48.42
|Down .49
|May
|48.55
|Down .48
|Jun
|48.64
|Down .48
|Jul
|48.75
|Down .48
|Aug
|48.84
|Down .48
|Sep
|48.94
|Down .47
|Oct
|49.04
|Down .47
|Nov
|50.10
|50.10
|49.13
|49.13
|Down .47
|Dec
|49.17
|Down .46
|Jan
|49.21
|Down .45
|Feb
|49.32
|Down .44
|Mar
|49.41
|Down .43
|Apr
|49.55
|Down .42
|May
|49.69
|Down .41
|Jun
|49.83
|Down .40
|Jul
|49.94
|Down .39
|Aug
|50.04
|Down .38
|Sep
|50.13
|Down .37
|Oct
|50.21
|Down .36
|Nov
|50.26
|Down .35
|Dec
|50.28
|Down .35
|Jan
|50.32
|Down .35
|Feb
|50.40
|Down .35
|Mar
|50.48
|Down .35
|Apr
|50.62
|Down .35
|May
|50.71
|Down .35
|Jun
|50.89
|Down .35
|Jul
|51.00
|Down .35
|Aug
|51.09
|Down .35
|Sep
|51.16
|Down .35
|Oct
|51.22
|Down .35
|Nov
|51.24
|Down .35
|Dec
|51.27
|Down .35
|Jan
|51.31
|Down .35
|Feb
|51.37
|Down .35
|Mar
|51.45
|Down .35
|Apr
|51.57
|Down .35
|May
|51.66
|Down .35
|Jun
|51.83
|Down .35
|Jul
|51.94
|Down .35
|Aug
|52.03
|Down .35
|Sep
|52.11
|Down .35
|Oct
|52.16
|Down .35
|Nov
|52.19
|Down .35
|Dec
|52.24
|Down .35
|Jan
|52.28
|Down .35
|Feb
|52.35
|Down .35
|Mar
|52.43
|Down .35
|Apr
|52.54
|Down .35
|May
|52.61
|Down .35
|Jun
|52.76
|Down .35
|Jul
|52.86
|Down .35
|Aug
|52.94
|Down .35
|Sep
|53.02
|Down .35
|Oct
|53.08
|Down .35
|Nov
|53.14
|Down .35
|Dec
|53.22
|Down .35
|Jan
|53.26
|Down .35
|Feb
|53.31
|Down .35
|Mar
|53.40
|Down .35
|Apr
|53.50
|Down .35
|May
|53.56
|Down .35
|Jun
|53.67
|Down .35
|Jul
|53.77
|Down .35
|Aug
|53.87
|Down .35
|Sep
|53.96
|Down .35
|Oct
|54.04
|Down .35
|Nov
|54.10
|Down .35
|Dec
|54.16
|Down .35
|Jan
|54.21
|Down .35