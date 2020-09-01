  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/01 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 42.91 43.57 42.56 42.61 Down .36
Oct 43.30 43.89 42.84 42.90 Down .39
Nov 43.61 44.19 43.15 43.21 Down .41
Dec 43.99 44.47 43.47 43.53 Down .41
Jan 44.25 44.77 43.75 43.82 Down .42
Feb 44.52 45.00 44.01 44.06 Down .45
Mar 44.80 45.20 44.23 44.28 Down .46
Apr 45.21 45.36 44.43 44.47 Down .48
May 45.14 45.57 44.58 44.64 Down .48
Jun 45.34 45.65 44.78 44.78 Down .48
Jul 45.73 45.73 44.87 44.90 Down .48
Aug 45.48 45.82 44.99 44.99 Down .49
Sep 45.75 46.00 45.07 45.07 Down .49
Oct 45.14 Down .50
Nov 45.67 46.11 45.14 45.21 Down .50
Dec 45.25 Down .50
Jan 45.30 Down .50
Feb 45.37 Down .50
Mar 45.45 Down .50
Apr 45.53 Down .50
May 46.20 46.40 45.61 45.61 Down .51
Jun 45.66 Down .51
Jul 45.73 Down .51
Aug 45.82 Down .50
Sep 45.92 Down .50
Oct 46.03 Down .50
Nov 46.71 46.95 46.07 46.15 Down .51
Dec 46.23 Down .50
Jan 46.29 Down .51
Feb 46.34 Down .53
Mar 46.40 Down .54
Apr 46.47 Down .53
May 46.89 46.89 46.56 46.56 Down .52
Jun 46.62 Down .52
Jul 46.70 Down .52
Aug 46.80 Down .51
Sep 46.89 Down .50
Oct 46.98 Down .51
Nov 47.67 47.67 47.09 47.09 Down .52
Dec 47.15 Down .53
Jan 47.23 Down .52
Feb 47.29 Down .52
Mar 47.37 Down .52
Apr 47.45 Down .52
May 47.53 Down .52
Jun 47.60 Down .52
Jul 47.68 Down .52
Aug 47.75 Down .52
Sep 47.86 Down .51
Oct 47.96 Down .51
Nov 48.07 Down .51
Dec 48.10 Down .51
Jan 48.18 Down .50
Feb 48.24 Down .50
Mar 48.33 Down .49
Apr 48.42 Down .49
May 48.55 Down .48
Jun 48.64 Down .48
Jul 48.75 Down .48
Aug 48.84 Down .48
Sep 48.94 Down .47
Oct 49.04 Down .47
Nov 50.10 50.10 49.13 49.13 Down .47
Dec 49.17 Down .46
Jan 49.21 Down .45
Feb 49.32 Down .44
Mar 49.41 Down .43
Apr 49.55 Down .42
May 49.69 Down .41
Jun 49.83 Down .40
Jul 49.94 Down .39
Aug 50.04 Down .38
Sep 50.13 Down .37
Oct 50.21 Down .36
Nov 50.26 Down .35
Dec 50.28 Down .35
Jan 50.32 Down .35
Feb 50.40 Down .35
Mar 50.48 Down .35
Apr 50.62 Down .35
May 50.71 Down .35
Jun 50.89 Down .35
Jul 51.00 Down .35
Aug 51.09 Down .35
Sep 51.16 Down .35
Oct 51.22 Down .35
Nov 51.24 Down .35
Dec 51.27 Down .35
Jan 51.31 Down .35
Feb 51.37 Down .35
Mar 51.45 Down .35
Apr 51.57 Down .35
May 51.66 Down .35
Jun 51.83 Down .35
Jul 51.94 Down .35
Aug 52.03 Down .35
Sep 52.11 Down .35
Oct 52.16 Down .35
Nov 52.19 Down .35
Dec 52.24 Down .35
Jan 52.28 Down .35
Feb 52.35 Down .35
Mar 52.43 Down .35
Apr 52.54 Down .35
May 52.61 Down .35
Jun 52.76 Down .35
Jul 52.86 Down .35
Aug 52.94 Down .35
Sep 53.02 Down .35
Oct 53.08 Down .35
Nov 53.14 Down .35
Dec 53.22 Down .35
Jan 53.26 Down .35
Feb 53.31 Down .35
Mar 53.40 Down .35
Apr 53.50 Down .35
May 53.56 Down .35
Jun 53.67 Down .35
Jul 53.77 Down .35
Aug 53.87 Down .35
Sep 53.96 Down .35
Oct 54.04 Down .35
Nov 54.10 Down .35
Dec 54.16 Down .35
Jan 54.21 Down .35