BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2654
|Up
|31
|Sep
|2722
|2731
|2722
|2723
|Up
|31
|Oct
|2654
|Up
|31
|Dec
|2626
|2673
|2626
|2654
|Up
|31
|Mar
|2612
|2655
|2612
|2638
|Up
|33
|May
|2595
|2645
|2595
|2627
|Up
|32
|Jul
|2599
|2634
|2599
|2619
|Up
|32
|Sep
|2613
|2624
|2606
|2609
|Up
|31
|Dec
|2601
|2611
|2594
|2596
|Up
|30
|Mar
|2600
|2613
|2590
|2595
|Up
|31
|May
|2600
|Up
|31
|Jul
|2605
|Up
|31