Ibrahimović signs one-season deal with AC Milan

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks around during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus a... FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks around during an Italian Cup soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy. Ibrahimovic returned to Milan late Saturday Aug. 29, 2020 and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. The 38-year-old Ibrahimović is expected to sign a one-season deal worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million). (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives the thumbs up as he poses for the media upon his arrival at Linate airport, near Milan, northern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 29, 20... Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives the thumbs up as he poses for the media upon his arrival at Linate airport, near Milan, northern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Ibrahimovic returned to Milan ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is expected to sign a one-season deal worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million). (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimović will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimović signed a one-season contract.

The deal is reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3 million).

Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.

Serie A opens on Sept. 19, although Ibrahimović could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

