  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/08/31 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 6 .625
Connecticut 7 9 .438 3
Indiana 5 10 .333
Washington 4 11 .267
Atlanta 3 13 .188 7
New York 2 13 .133
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 12 3 .800 ½
Minnesota 10 5 .667
Phoenix 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 6 10 .375 7

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 76, Washington 63

Phoenix 83, Minnesota 79

Los Angeles 84, Atlanta 79

Monday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.