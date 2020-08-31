American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|11
|.686
|_
|New York
|19
|13
|.594
|3½
|Toronto
|18
|14
|.563
|4½
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|.424
|9
|Boston
|12
|22
|.353
|11½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|1½
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|13
|21
|.382
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|14
|22
|.389
|9
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|9½
|Los Angeles
|12
|23
|.343
|10½
___
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 9, Washington 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Toronto 6, Baltimore 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Oakland at Houston, ppd.
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 2-2) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.