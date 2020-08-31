10 win 2020 Taiwan Literature Award's Creative Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 10 authors won the 2020 Taiwan Literature Award's Creative Awards for literary works in Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Hakka at a ceremony at the National Museum of Taiwan Literature in Tainan on Saturday (Aug. 29).

This year marked the first time that the Creative Awards were handed out independently from the Golden Classic Awards. The two were separated to highlight the effort it takes to complete creative works and to honor those written in Taiwan's diverse variety of languages.

Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) said that literature is the first of the eight major arts because words can be used to tell stories, write screenplays, and even convey the first sound that one hears, “which are a mother’s words in our native language.” He added that the ministry will continue to promote the Creative Awards and encourage more people to engage in the process of literary creation.

The Creative Awards were divided into 10 sections this year. These included novels, prose, and poetry in the language categories of Taiwanese, Hakka, and Mandarin as well as screenplays.

This year, the winner of the screenplay division was awarded NT$300,000 (US$10,000), while the winners of the other nine each received NT$100,000.

The museum has organized the literary competition for 14 years, but this was the first time the Creative Awards contest was opened to multiple literary forms in multiple languages.



Winners of this year's Creative Awards. (National Museum of Taiwan Literature photo)