AC Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

Sevilla players lift up the trophy after the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan at the Rhein Energie Stadium in Cologne,... Sevilla players lift up the trophy after the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Inter Milan at the Rhein Energie Stadium in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Sevilla won 3-2. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan was drawn away to Shamrock Rovers of Ireland when the Europa League second qualifying round pairings were made Monday.

The single-leg elimination game is scheduled on Sept. 17 without fans at Shamrock Rovers’ 8,000-capacity stadium in Dublin.

Milan visited Ireland 45 years ago to draw 0-0 with Athlone Town in a UEFA Cup second round, first-leg game. Milan won the return game 3-0.

Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014 and returns to the second-tier competition after sitting out last season. Milan and UEFA agreed a one-year suspension because of the club breaking financial monitoring rules.

Tottenham, a Champions League beaten finalist 15 months ago, was also given an away game Monday, in Bulgaria against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

UEFA ordered all Europa League qualifying rounds to be single-leg games because of the tight schedule in a pandemic-delayed season.

Milan and Tottenham must advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the 48-team group-stage draw scheduled on Oct. 2 in Athens.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports