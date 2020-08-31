Visiting Czech Senate leader delivers speech on shared values at Taiwan university

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The president of the Czech Senate on Monday (Aug. 31) gave a speech at one of Taiwan’s top universities in which he highlighted what he views as important values shared by Taiwan and the Czech Republic as well as historical parallels in the development of the countries' democracies.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, the second day of the 89-person Czech delegation’s Taiwan visit, Czech Senate leader Milos Vystrcil was invited to Taipei’s National Cheng Chi University (NCCU) to give a speech on Taiwan-Czech ties. The audience included members of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Czech politicians who accompanied the Senate leader on his trip, several Taiwanese students, and Czech and local media.

Vystrcil took the podium after welcome speeches by NCCU president Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) and Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who both spoke on their feelings of kinship with the central European country as a fellow democratic country that emerged from a not-so-distant authoritarian past.

The Senate President pointed out that the Czech administration had advised against making the trip to Taiwan, which China says violates its "one China policy." Remarking on the Taiwanese election in January, he said he was glad that the Taiwanese people had re-elected a president who collaborates with other democratic countries, paving the way for his visit; he added that when it comes to protecting democracy, pain is part of the process, and it requires courage.

Vystrcil also spoke on the similarities of each country on the eve of democracy, noting that it was students who had been the driving force in both the Czech Republic's Velvet Revolution of 1989 and Taiwan's Wild Lily movement the following year. Since then, he said, Taiwan and the Czech Republic have demonstrated the extent of the importance they place on democracy and freedom, calling the latter their biggest advantage.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the politician said the Czech public had noticed Taiwan's success in reining it in, which he described as commendable. He also spoke of the beauty of Taiwan, quipping that the Portuguese had got it right when they dubbed it "Isla Formosa."

As he concluded his remarks, Vystrcil emphasized his desire to see Taiwanese society continue along its current trajectory.